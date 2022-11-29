Omar Apollo Has a NSFW Clapback for Fan’s ‘Queerbaiting’ Speculation

Grammy-nominated R&B star Omar Apollo isn’t trying to hide anything, despite what one Twitter user may have thought.

In a tweet posted on Monday (Nov. 28), Apollo responded to a fan who questioned whether or not the singer was “queerbaiting” his fans. “no i b sucking d–k fr” the singer wrote in his NSFW response, immediately following the tweet by saying “from the back.”

The original tweet focused on whether or not Apollo was “queerbaiting” his fans by wearing certain kinds of clothes, with the user wondering if the “Evergreen” singer was “like those type ‘i don’t label myself let me wear cropped and paint my nails and i say i find another guy hot’ … i like his song but i don’t like supporting straight men doing queerbating [sic].”

Many of the star’s fans, though, were quick to point out that the term “queerbaiting” doesn’t apply to real people navigating their sexuality in public, but was instead created to discuss the marketing of fictional characters in television and film. “A reminder that queerbaiting refers to fiction where writers hint at a queer relationship without ever making it explicit in order to appeal to queer audiences without alienating straight ones,” one user wrote. “Real people do not queerbait themselves. Stop demanding that people out themselves.”

Apollo recently earned his very first Grammy nomination for best new artist. The “Tamagotchi” singer is up against other fast-rising stars such as Latto, Anitta, Maneskin, Wet Leg and more.

Check out Apollo’s hilarious clapback to the speculation below: