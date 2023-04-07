×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Offspring’s Noodles Says Band Will Stock Anheuser-Busch, Jack Daniel’s Backstage to Counter ‘Dimwitted Bigots’

The move came after country singer Travis Tritt said he was eliminating those brands over their LGBTQ-inclusive policies.

Noodles, Offspring
Noodles of the Offspring attends the Strange 80's concert at The Fonda Theatre on Oct. 12, 2018 in Los Angeles. Scott Dudelson/GI

Days after country singer Travis Tritt said he would be banning Anheuser-Busch beverages from his backstage hospitality riders, The Offspring guitarist Noodles responded by announcing that the veteran punk act is doubling down on the Bud products.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Noodles

The Offspring

Travis Tritt

See latest videos, charts and news

“We are going to be adding Anheiser-Busch products & Jack Daniels to our hospitality rider just to piss off a bunch of dimwitted bigots who fear what they don’t understand,” wrote the 60-year-old guitarist born Kevin John Wasserman. “I know a s–t-ton of artists who feel exactly the same. (And we all drink A LOT).”

Related

Pink Floyd circa 1973

Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon: Live' Debuts in Top 10 on Album Sales Chart

Noodles retweeted Tritt’s original post, in which he announced that he’d be “deleting” all Anheuser-Busch products going forward, adding, “I know many other artists who are doing the same.” Tritt’s action came after backlash against the brand — whose products include Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob, Rolling Rock, Busch, Shock Top and many more — for teaming up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney in a March Madness campaign. Trans singer Laura Jane Grace responded to Tritt’s tweet by turning around a frequent right-wing insult against liberals on the 60-year-old country act, “Snowflake,” they wrote.

Tritt’s announcement came after MAGA-hat wearing rapper-turned-country singer Kid Rock opened fire on cases of Bud Light with a military-style assault rifle while announcing, “f– Bud Light and f–k Anheuser-Busch.”

While neither Tritt nor Rock specifically referred to Mulvaney or AB’s partnership with the TikTok star, the “Foolish Pride” country singer’s run of tweets about breaking up with AB also included his posting of a Jack Daniel’s ad featuring a trio of drag performers (BeBe Zahara Benet, Trinity Taylor and Manila Luzon) as part of the brand’s pact with RuPaul’s Drag Race alums on the “Drag Queen Summer Glamp” campaign.

“All the @JackDaniels_US drinkers should take note,” Tritt wrote while noting that he was on a a Bud-sponsored tour in the 1990s while lamenting the brand’s merger with Belgian beverage giant InBev in 2004.

In a statement to Billboard, Jack Daniel’s stood by its Glamp campaign and its support for the queer and trans communities. “Jack Daniel’s is made with everyone in mind, including the LGBTQ+ community,” a spokesperson said. “As a longtime champion of the LGBTQ+ community, Jack Daniel’s celebrates individuality and living life boldly on your own terms.”

As previously reported, AB did not respond to a request for comment regarding Tritt’s tweets, but in a previous statement shared with Billboard the brand also stood by its inclusive stance. “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics,” a spokesperson said. Tritt has declined Billboard‘s request for further comment.

See Noodles’ tweet below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad