‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Celebrates His ‘First Pride’ Since Coming Out

The only thing “Upside Down” in Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp‘s latest Instagram post is his frown.

On Sunday (June 25), Schnapp shared a series of pics on social media from New York City’s Pride festivities, where the actor could be seen joining in the fun. Writing simply in his caption “First pride❤️,” Schnapp pointed out that this year marked his first Pride since coming out as gay January.

In the photos, Schnapp is dancing in the fountain at New York’s Washington Square Park, as well as hanging out with his mom and splashing around at a rooftop pool party. Throughout all the photos, the actor is sporting some rainbow-colored sweatbands, as well as a black tank top with “Straight Outta the Closet” written in rainbow letters.

The 18-year-old actor officially came out via TikTok earlier this year when he posted a short video of himself with a caption casually saying, “When I finally told my friends and family that I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, and all they said was ‘we know.'” In the clip, Schnapp lip-synched to a popular sound that stated, “You know what it never was? That serious.”

Schnapp also gave a shout-out to his Stranger Things character in an additional caption, saying, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” referencing a scene in the show’s fourth season where Will Byers seemingly admits to being in love with his best friend, Mike Wheeler (played by Finn Wolfhard).

Check out Schnapp’s Instagram post below: