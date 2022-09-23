First Out: New Music From Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Lil Nas X & More

Pull out your chunky sweaters, pour your PSLs and feeling that brisk rush of cold air, because fall has finally arrived! What better way to celebrate the season than with some new queer bangers? Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s seductive new single, to Lil Nas X’s bouncing new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras, “Unholy”

Welcome to Sam Smith’s slutty villain era. “Unholy,” the star’s seductive new single featuring pop princess Kim Petras, is a study in maximalism — between the blaring chorus of voices accompanying Smith on the chorus, the exposing lyrics and the thundering rhythm section, their new track grabs hold of your ears and refuses to let go. It’s a bold new direction for Smith, and one that we’re all too delighted to accompany them on.

Lil Nas X, “Star Walkin'”

When you’ve already dominated the world of modern pop music, why not set your sights on the gaming industry? That’s exactly what Lil Nas X decided to do with his new single “Star Walkin’,” which serves as the official anthem for online battle royale game League of Legends’ 2022 World Championship. Combining the pop elements that fans have come to expect with some drill beats underpinning the verses and chorus, “Star Walkin'” is Lil Nas X’s excuse to do what he does best; let loose and have some fun.

Joy Oladokun feat. Chris Stapleton, “Sweet Symphony”

Who doesn’t love a good love song? Joy Oladokun’s fabulous team-up with country star Chris Stapleton is exactly what you would hope for from this dynamic duo — a tender, well-written, sonically-simple love song that’ll boost your serotonin in a matter of moments. Oladokun’s crisp alto voice pairs perfectly with Stapleton’s rasping timbre, as they come together on this absolutely glorious ode to that rare kind of perfect love.

Greyson Chance, Palladium

There is something radical about the introspection Greyson Chance engages in with his latest LP Palladium. Throughout the 13-track album, star is naturally aiming his gaze backwards, looking at the tumultuous events of his young life in stardom through the lens of someone ready to move on. His pop sensibilities remain firmly in place, but serve as a backdrop against his incisive songwriting, which cuts directly to the core oof a young man coming to terms with the past and finding a new way forward.

Zolita, “20 Questions”

Ever imagined what it would be like to get to ask a cheating ex everything you wanted to know about their affair? Zolita has, and she’s got “20 Questions” for them. In her slick new song, the rising pop star throws a middle finger in the face of her unfaithful former flame as she sends a barrage of asks their way, all set to a melody that you won’t be able to resist.

Bronze Avery, “Say Goodnight”

Simply put, Bronze Avery’s new single “Say Goodnight” is a study in the frustration of infatuation. The rising singer-songwriter establishes himself as the victim of bitter romantic injustice early on, yet still finds himself longing for the person who inflicted his wounds. Add into the mix a mesmerizing melodic line of keys, bass and drums, as well as Avery’s dreamy, harmonized vocals, and you’re left with a pop-meets-R&B offering that has a little something for everyone.