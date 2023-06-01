×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

MORGXN’s Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community

In honor of Pride Month, MORGXN pens a heartfelt love letter to the LGBTQ community, calling for action because "I can't imagine not speaking up when I see other queers hurting."

MORGXN
MORGXN Shervin Lainez

This Pride Month, Billboard asked artists to write a series of love letters to their LGBTQ fans, highlighting what the community means to them, as people and as artists. Below, MORGXN breaks down the “deeper appreciation” he feels for getting to live in the world as himself, and why it’s more important than ever for queer folks not to “lose your uniqueness” amid an onslaught of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

Related

Sam Smith

Sam Smith & Madonna Are Getting 'Vulgar' With Their New Single

Explore

Explore

morgxn

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Every year I gain a deeper appreciation for what it means to live out and openly in a world that will give you every reason to hide.

When I moved back home to Nashville last year, I wasn’t prepared for the fighting we’d have to do to maintain some semblance of human dignity and rights. Someone once told me, “I see you at the Capitol almost every week… why?” And I said, “Because I can’t imagine not speaking up when I see other queers hurting.”

I know what it is like to hide, be afraid, and fall to your knees, asking God to remake you in a more culturally acceptable way. But the truth is, we are who we are because we are made to be this way — we are meant to show the world another way. Don’t lose your uniqueness – which, even in a queer landscape, can be intimidating. Be a man, girl, or some version in between … but ultimately, be you.

I can’t wait to welcome you to the party when I see you … and to say “I see you” loudly and proudly.

Love,

MORGXN

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad