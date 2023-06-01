MORGXN’s Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community

This Pride Month, Billboard asked artists to write a series of love letters to their LGBTQ fans, highlighting what the community means to them, as people and as artists. Below, MORGXN breaks down the “deeper appreciation” he feels for getting to live in the world as himself, and why it’s more important than ever for queer folks not to “lose your uniqueness” amid an onslaught of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

Every year I gain a deeper appreciation for what it means to live out and openly in a world that will give you every reason to hide.

When I moved back home to Nashville last year, I wasn’t prepared for the fighting we’d have to do to maintain some semblance of human dignity and rights. Someone once told me, “I see you at the Capitol almost every week… why?” And I said, “Because I can’t imagine not speaking up when I see other queers hurting.”

I know what it is like to hide, be afraid, and fall to your knees, asking God to remake you in a more culturally acceptable way. But the truth is, we are who we are because we are made to be this way — we are meant to show the world another way. Don’t lose your uniqueness – which, even in a queer landscape, can be intimidating. Be a man, girl, or some version in between … but ultimately, be you.

I can’t wait to welcome you to the party when I see you … and to say “I see you” loudly and proudly.

Love,

MORGXN