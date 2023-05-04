Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation Partners With Betsey Johnson to Help LGBTQ Youth

Sure, you can buy yourself flowers. But, if you’d rather buy yourself flower-print pieces from Betsey Johnson’s rhinestone collection, Miley Cyrus‘ Happy Hippie Foundation will receive $1 from each purchase — a new partnership that will benefit LGBTQ youth throughout Mental Health Awareness Month.

Launching this month, the year-long partnership will focus its May effort on supporting young LGBTQ people in need. Not only will revenue from Johnson’s best-selling floral collection of sparkly shoes and bags go toward funding Happy Hippie, but customers looking to purchase products outside the select assortment will also be invited to donate to the foundation at checkout.

“Miley and I share so much history and I admire her greatly,” said the designer in a statement. “Thank you so much, Miley, for creating Happy Hippie. I can’t wait to collaborate with you on this. Faith, hope, and charity are everything — what you give is what you get. So let’s give back.”

Betsey Johnson x Miley Cryrus Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

More fruits of Cyrus and Johnson’s partnership will be announced throughout the next year.

The “Flowers” singer has long been linked to Johnson, having worn the Y2K fashion maven’s designs back in 2008 during season three of her breakthrough Disney Channel show Hannah Montana. Cyrus also attended her prom in a Betsey Johnson dress, according to a release.

In 2015, the Grammy nominee founded Happy Hippie to rally donations and essential programs for vulnerable populations, including homeless youth, LGBTQ youth, youth aging out of foster care, people living with HIV/AIDS, and more. The foundation’s partnership with Betsey Johnson will provide support groups to youth and families of youth exploring gender at a time when nearly half of all LGBTQ youth have seriously considered suicide and more than half were unable to access needed mental health care, according to a release.

“I’m so excited that Happy Hippie is partnering with Betsey Johnson, starting this May with Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Cyrus in a statement. “Betsey Johnson shares our belief in rallying youth to fight injustice, and this collaboration couldn’t come at a better time when the needs have increased. Thanks to Betsey Johnson for sharing our mission of inclusion and self-expression, no matter who you are.”