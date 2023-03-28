Mariah Carey & Megan Thee Stallion Are Headlining 2023’s L.A. Pride in the Park

Pride Month may be a few months away, but Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are ready and waiting to celebrate.

On Tuesday (March 28), L.A. Pride announced that the two superstars would serve as the headliners for 2023’s L.A. Pride in the Park event. Taking place at Los Angeles State Historic Park over two days, Pride in the Park will feature the “WAP” rapper leading the show on Friday, June 9, while the Elusive Chanteuse will receive top-billing for Saturday, June 10. Additional artists have yet to be announced for the concert.

In a statement posted to her Instagram, Carey celebrated the news under a poster of herself and Megan. “I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023,” she wrote. “I am happy to be back in-person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride.”

The “Savage” rapper also put out a statement, writing, “I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community. This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance.”

Along with announcing the pair of artists as this year’s headliners, L.A. Pride also shared that the official theme of the festivities this year is “All Out With Pride,” aiming to celebrate “the LGBTQIA+ community’s diversity, resilience, and joy,” according to a statement.

“Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are the perfect artists to headline L.A. Pride in the Park this year as we expand to two days,” L.A. Pride’s board president Gerald Garth said in a statement. “These empowering and iconic women are sure to take the stage by storm to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and will undoubtedly make this year’s L.A. Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience.”

Last year’s L.A. Pride festivities culminated in a headlining Pride in the Park set from Christina Aguilera, which featured guest appearances from stars like Mya, Kim Petras and Paris Hilton. “I’m so proud to call you my family,” Xtina said during her set last year. “You are a part of me and I’m so happy to bring this to you.”

Tickets for 2023’s L.A. Pride in the Park are now available to purchase on the L.A.Pride website. Check out Mariah’s Instagram statement below: