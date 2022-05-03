Mariah Carey Wants You to Live Your ‘Fantasy’ This Pride Season With Her New Merch Line

Pride Month is just around the corner, meaning everyone is the LGBTQ community is putting their best outfits together for the season. Now, Mariah Carey is ready to help with some brand new merchandise.

On Tuesday (May 3), Carey announced the release of her official 2022 Pride collection, complete with everything fans would need to create a full Mariah-inspired Pride look. Prices for each of the items ranges from $15 to $115, and are officially on sale now at Carey’s merch site.

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Some of the items in the collection revolve around the Elusive Chanteuse’s 1999 album Rainbow, including shirts bearing the album’s cover art, and a body T-shirt mimicking the iconic rainbow crop top and white shorts Carey wore on the album’s cover. Other items reference hit singles such as “Obsessed” and “Heartbreaker,” while taking on rainbow and tie-dyed palettes to bring some color to the annual celebrations.

The new collection comes shortly after Carey returned to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to her featured slot on Latto‘s “Big Energy” remix alongside DJ Khaled. The track, which interpolates her 1995 single “Fantasy,” shot up to No. 3 on the Hot 100 back in April, and has floated around the top five of the chart ever since. “Big Energy” quickly became Mariah’s highest charting song (outside of the continued annual success of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”) since her No. 1 hit “Touch My Body” from 2008.

Mariah Carey’s 2022 Pride collection is now available at MariahCareyShop.com. Check out the official promotional that Carey posted to her Twitter below: