Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow & More Call Out Tennessee’s Anti-LGBTQ Laws With ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Show

As a continued wave of anti-LGBTQ bills are being passed in Tennessee, a number of artists are saying enough is enough with a new benefit concert.

On Tuesday (March 7), Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow and may other artists announced their participation in Love Rising, an upcoming benefit concert taking place in Nashville to support Tennessee-based LGBTQ organizations including Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber.

The show, which will take place at Bridgestone Arena on March 20, is set to feature performances from Morris, Crow, Jason Isbell, Hayley Williams, Brittany Howard, Julien Baker, Allison Russell, Brothers Osbourne, Amanda Shires, Joy Oladokun, Yola, Jake Wesley Rogers, Mya Byrne and the Rainbow Coalition Band.

Last week, Tennessee passed two controversial anti-LGBTQ laws — one banning gender-affirming care from being performed on minors, another aiming to prevent drag queens from performing in public spaces. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Tennessee has passed more anti-LGBTQ laws than any other state in the U.S.

In a statement released alongside the concert’s announcement, singer-songwriter Allison Russell wrote that as “a queer, intersectional artist and mother raising my child in Nashville,” she knows how valuable organizations like the ones being supported through the concert are. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance,” she said. “I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

Meanwhile, Isbell used his statement to condemn the latest bills signed into law in Tennessee. “SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” he said. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

Throughout her career, Morris has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community. Just last year, the singer called out Brittany Aldean (the wife of country star Jason Aldean) for posting misinformation about gender-affirming care on Instagram. Morris went on to raise more than $100,000 for transgender organizations fighting against this kind of misinformation by selling T-shirts bearing the words “Lunatic Country Music Person,” in reference to Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson referring to her as a “lunatic” on his show.

Tickets for Love Rising officially go on sale Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time, with net proceeds benefiting the organizations listed above. Get your tickets here.