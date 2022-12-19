Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe & More Are Ready to Serve Guest Judge Realness on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

While RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s set of 16 new racers start their engines, the guest judging panel is ready to declare the best drag queen the winner.

On Monday (Dec. 19), RuPaul’s Drag Race officially unveiled its new slate of celebrity guest judges for the season 15. Alongside previously announced premiere guest judge Ariana Grande, Ru will be joined on the judges panel by stars including Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe, Hayley Kiyoko, Orville Peck, Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Julia Garner and Megan Statler. Meanwhile, beloved past guest judge Ts Madison has been upped to become a rotating member of the permanent judges’ panel, alongside Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley.

To celebrate the big announcement, Drag Race also unveiled the first official trailer for season 15, giving fans their long-awaited first look inside the workroom. Throughout the new trailer, the 16 new queens enter the work room and begin to compete in what looks to be a series of fan-favorite challenges (including a photoshoot mini-challenge as well as a talent variety show) before serving their looks on the runway.

The new slate of guest judges and trailer come on the heels of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s move to MTV after spending four years on the Viacom sister channel VH1. Season 15 also boasts more queens on a single season than ever before, now competing for the highest cash prize on a main season of the show — $200,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 premieres Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Check out the official first trailer above.