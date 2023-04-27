Madonna Reissuing Six-LP ‘Finally Enough Love’ Vinyl Box Set in Rainbow Colors For Pride Month

Madonna has a very special Pride Month package in store. The singer announced on Thursday (April 27) that her six-LP Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones vinyl box set remix compilation will be reissued on rainbow-colored wax on June 23 after the collection instantly sold out when it was offered for pre-order last year.

The set that spans eight vinyl LP variants — including a six-LP box set and seven 2LP sets — has sold 25,000 copies in the U.S. to date according to Luminate, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s top dance/electronic album chart, as well as topping the top album sales and top current album sales chart while coming in at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The set celebrated Madonna’s record 50 No. 1 club hits, an unparalleled feat that no other artist has achieved on a single Billboard chart.

The collection’s success also made Madonna the first female artist with top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in each of the last five decades. The LP version was originally released as a limited-edition set on red and black vinyl, with the Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Edition ($199.98) spread across red, orange, green, blue and purple vinyl.

Across 220 minutes of remixes, the chronological set takes listeners from her 1983 breakout “Holiday” to 2019’s “I Don’t Search I Find,” with remixes from Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon and Avicii, among others.

The Rainbow Edition will drop just before Madonna embarks on her global career-spanning Celebration Tour, which is slated to kick off on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

See the track listing below:

1. “Holiday” (7” Version)

2. “Like A Virgin” (7” Version)

3. “Material Girl” (7” Version)

4. “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

5. “Open Your Heart” (Video Version)

6. “Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

7. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

8. “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

9. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

10. “Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix)

11. “Vogue” (Single Version)

12. “Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)

13. “Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)

14. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit)

15. “Fever” (Radio Edit)

16. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

17. “Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)

18. “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)

19. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

20. “Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit)

21. “Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix)

22. “Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)

23. “American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)

24. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

25. “Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix)

26. “What It Feels Like For A Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)

27. “Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix)

28. “Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit)

29. “American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit)

30. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit)

31. “Me Against The Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) – Britney Spears feat. Madonna

32. “Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit)

33. “Love Profusion” (Ralph Rosario House Vocal Edit)

34. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

35. “Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit)

36. “Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit)

37. “Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)

38. “4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

39. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)

40. “Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)

41. “Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj

42. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

43. “Turn Up The Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit)

44. “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)

45. “Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)

46. “Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) – feat. Nicki Minaj

47. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

48. “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

49. “Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee

50. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)