Did Madonna Just Come Out as Gay? Here’s Why Fans Are Confused

Madonna has always known how to capture the attention of the people, but her latest stint has left most fans scratching their heads.

She posted a video to her TikTok page on Sunday (Oct. 9) in which she appeared to come out as gay. Sporting pink hair and a white outfit (bustier included), the “Like a Virgin” singer held up a pair of neon pink panties that she balled up in her hands. “If I miss, I’m gay” the words on screen read.

As she tossed the underwear across her finely appointed room, the video cut to them falling short of a small trash bin. Cutting back to Madge, the star gave a flamboyant shrug as she turned to walk away.

Fans in the comments were immediately confused by the singer’s TikTok, with many wondering whether or not the singer was actually coming out as gay, or if her video was more tongue-in-cheek. “Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time??” one fan wrote.

Some fans in the comments were quick to respond that “Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades.” This appeared to reference a 1991 interview Madonna gave The Advocate, in which she said that “I think everybody has a bisexual nature.”

More recently, Madonna was spotted making out with openly queer rapper Tokischa during NYC Pride back in June. The pair went on to release a duet, “Hung Up on Tokischa,” a remix of Madonna’s 2005 hit “Hung Up.”

Regardless of whether or not Madonna is genuinely affirming her identity or not, she has long been a fierce and vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community, especially when it came to the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. GLAAD has recognized Madonna’s achievements as an ally twice — once in 1991 for “raising gay awareness,” and again in 2019 as their “advocate for change.”

Billboard has reached out to Madonna’s team for a statement.