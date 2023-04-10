Lizzo Is Ready to ‘Walk That F—ing Duck’ With Her New ‘Drag Race’-Inspired Nails

It’s L-I-Z-Z-O; five letters and two vowels — and she’s here to show off her brand new nail art with a little help from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In a post on TikTok on Saturday (April 8), Lizzo shared that she recently got duck nails — the divisive, flared-tip nail shape that has been taking over TikTok in the last two years. But instead of offering up any more discourse on whether or not duck nails are the “ugly sneakers” of nails, as Dazed put it, Lizzo simply decided to play with her new nails to the sound of Drag Race season 15 finalist Anetra.

The clip shows Lizzo voguing with her new pink nails while lip-synching along to Anetra’s now-iconic talent show performance from the season 15 premiere. “You better walk that f–king duck duck walk,” Lizzo mouthed to the camera. The duck-walking queen ended up seeing Lizzo’s video, and commented “Oh…. My god” under the clip.

The “About Damn Time” singer has been a longtime fan of Drag Race, even appearing on the show twice as a guest judge — once during season 10 of the show, and again for the season 14 premiere. She even enlisted a group of queens from the show (A’keria Davenport, Detox, Asia O’Hara, Mariah Paris Balenciaga, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Soju, Kylie Sonique Love and Mayhem Miller) to help create a second music video for her track “Juice” back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Anetra will be one of four finalists — alongside Sasha Colby, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Luxx Noir London — to compete for the crown and a record-breaking cash prize of $200,000 on Friday’s finale episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15.

Check out Lizzo’s full lip sync to Anetra’s talent show performance below: