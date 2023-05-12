×
Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Relationship With Her ‘Crush’ 070 Shake

Romance rumors surrounding the couple began swirling in February, when they were spotted out during Paris Fashion Week.

Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp attends the "Wolf" Premiere during the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 17, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake are Instagram official.

The actress to her her Stories on Friday (May 12) to celebrate four months dating the “Skin and Bones” rapper (real name Danielle Balbuena) with a sweet photo of the duo sharing a passionate kiss. “4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH,” Depp wrote over the photo.

The romance confirmation comes three months after rumors began swirling around the couple when they were spotted out and getting cozy during Paris Fashion Week in February.

It’s turning out to be an exciting year for Depp, who’s set to star in HBO’s The Idol alongside The Weeknd, who co-created the show along with Reza Fahim Euphoria mastermind Sam Levinson.

In the show, she’s set to play pop star Jocelyn, whom Depp says is inspired by pop divas of the past. “Of course I’m a Britney [Spears] fan!” the Hollywood progeny told W magazine of the stars she was channeling during her audition for the series. “Who doesn’t love Britney? But I was also thinking about BeyoncéMariah [Carey], and every huge pop star of our time. I wanted Jocelyn to be the kind of woman who can dominate a room, someone who doesn’t ever shy away from their sparkle.”

Suzanna Son, Rachel Sennott, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Hank Azaria, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and more are all set to appear in the show, out  June 4 on Max (previously HBO Max).

