Lil Nas X Heightens the ‘Sexual Tension’ by Kissing His New Madame Tussaud’s Wax Figure at Unveiling

Everyone has fantasized about getting to meet their past selves — but only Lil Nas X would actually get to do it and give him a smooch.

On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled its new, eerily accurate wax sculpture of the “Old Town Road” singer. Dressed up in the golden plate armor that he famously wore to the 2021 Met Gala, the resemblance was uncanny — especially when Lil Nas X stood right next to it. (The wax museum also noted in its release that the artist’s wax figure is the first to have a grill.)

The singer shared the moment on his social media platforms, with a video of himself (dressed in an all-black pleather look and a platinum blond wig) posing next to his wax figurine before leaning in and giving it a kiss on the lips. “never thought i would get the pleasure of meeting myself,” he wrote in his cheeky caption. “the sexual tension was too much to bare. thank you @madametussaudsusa!”

In a statement released with the news, Madame Tussauds Hollywood’s general manager Therese Alvich called Lil Nas X “a musical, social and fashion icon,” and expressed her excitement at getting to see “his fans to interact with the star’s identical twin.” When Lil Nas X first saw his figure, the release quotes him as saying, “I knew this was going to be good but this is like, scary amazing.”

The rapper’s video clip also shared a snippet of the singer’s newest song “Star Walkin’.” A collaboration with online game League of Legends as the theme song for their 2022 World Championship, Lil Nas announced earlier this week that the new single would officially be released on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. EST.

Check out Lil Nas X’s hilarious photoshoot with himself below: