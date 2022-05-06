Lil Nas X Celebrates Getting A New BB Gun With Song Teaser: Listen to the Clip

It’s been less than a year since Lil Nas X dropped his debut album Montero, and yet the rapper keeps on offering up teasers of new tracks for his fans — and his latest tease comes along with a cheeky video.
In a Twitter post on Friday (May 6), Lil Nas shared a video of himself dressed in full camouflage hunting garb, smiling at the camera with his hands behind his back. He eventually pulls out a tan pellet gun and aims it at the camera … before immediately breaking into a dance. “Guess who got a new bb gun,” he wrote in the caption.
Of course, the more important highlight from the video came from the music playing in the background. Throughout the 13-second clip, a snippet of an upcoming Lil Nas song plays, and sees the rapper gassing himself up with some spicy lyrics. “Who ready for the world?/ Who ready for it?” he sings on what sounds like the end of a chorus. “Been that n—a since I came out my momma/ Thanking God daddy never wore a condom/ Prove ’em wrong every time ’til it’s normal.”
This is just one of the songs the 23-year-old has begun teasing over the course of the last few months. Back in March, the rapper stripped down to go on a little treadmill walk while sharing a snippet of his upcoming song “Lean on My Body,” which boasts middle-finger-raising lyrics such as, “I ain’t sayin’ I condone this s–t, f–k it/ Yeah, I said, I condone that s–t/ Choke that n—a out, go corona on that b—h.”
Check out Lil Nas X’s hunting-themed new teaser below:
guess who got a new bb gun pic.twitter.com/4gzExqWS8C
— MONTERO (@LilNasX) May 6, 2022