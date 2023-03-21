×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lil Nas X Jokingly Bids the LGBTQ Community Adieu After Saweetie Calls Him ‘So Fine’

"Goodbye LGBT community, we had a great run," the rapper quipped in a tweet.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X performs during day one of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 17, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Marcelo Hernandez/GI

Everyone has their celebrity crushes, including celebrities themselves. And when Saweetie revealed who she was crushing, she certainly caught their attention.

In an interview with E! News posted on Monday (March 20), Saweetie revealed that her “celebrity guy crush” was none other than Lil Nas X. She shared that she thought “he is so fine,” and added that “he look better than me … I be like, ‘What is your skin regimen?'”

Related

Andy Taylor

Duran Duran Reunites With Andy Taylor for Upcoming Album

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Lil Nas X

Saweetie

See latest videos, charts and news

It didn’t take long for Lil Nas to hear about Saweetie’s confession. Retweeting a fan account that posted a clip of Saweetie’s response, the “Industry Baby” singer joked that he was ready to switch teams for her. “goodbye lgbt community, we had a great run,” he wrote next to a heart emoji.

The adorable exchange came just a few hours after a dustup of online drama involving the pair, when fans noticed that Saweetie liked a tweet questioning Lil Nas X’s sexuality with a clip from his recent Lollapalooza Chile performance. The “My Type” rapper quickly dispelled rumors that she thought Lil Nas was secretly straight in a tweet of her own, saying, “he was lookin fine af that’s why I liked the video I didn’t see the shadiness …. *unlikes*.”

Lil Nas X also clapped back at the original tweet claiming that he was “not really gay or not really that feminine it’s so forced,” questioning the qualifications of the person making the accusation. “oh no guys it’s the estrogen expert,” he tweeted.

Check out the clip from Saweetie’s interview and Lil Nas X’s response below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad