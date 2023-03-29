No, Lil Nas X Did Not Actually Go on a Date With Michael Bublé: Here’s How the Singer Reacted to the Joke

Finding love is hard, but Lil Nas X is confident that the right person is out there … he just hasn’t met him yet.

On the latest episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the “That’s What I Want” artist appeared as a special guest on “Carpool Karaoke” to sing through his hits and even act in a soap opera for the very first time. But there was one moment during the segment that turned more than a few fans’ heads.

Chatting with Corden about his dating life (after noticing a hot man on the street), Lil Nas said that he had used the exclusive dating app Raya, but ultimately, he shared, “I’ve come to know that I don’t like dating famous people.”

When Corden followed up, asking if any of the famous men he’d met on the app were guests on “Carpool Karaoke,” the rapper didn’t hesitate: “For sure,” he confirmed.

Keeping the bit going, Corden’s immediate first guess as to who the mystery beau could have been was none other than jazz-pop singer Michael Bublé. Bursting into laughter, Lil Nas jokingly quipped, “Yeah, you caught me,” before asking if the “Sway” singer was a gay. “No,” Corden confirmed. “But he’s hot, and he’s got a hell of a voice.”

One person who certainly saw the funny side of the bit was Bublé himself, who retweeted the clip from The Late Late Show. While the original tweet’s caption specified that “@lilnasx isn’t dating @michaelbuble,” the crooner made sure to keep the joke alive. “Clearly out of my league,” he wrote in response.

Check out the full “Carpool Karaoke” segment above, and see Bublé’s response below: