Lil Nas X Extends His ‘Montero’ Era With First-Ever Headlining World Tour: See the Dates

With new music teased and a short social media hiatus ended, Lil Nas X has signaled that he’s ready to move on from his Montero album era. But with his latest announcement, the superstar has made it clear that he’s only getting started with it.

Lil Nas X revealed a trailer for the Long Live Montero tour on Tuesday (April 26), his first-ever headlining tour that will kick off this September. The video plays as a practical highlight reel of the last few years of Lil Nas’s career, while also showing dreamy visuals of a massive theater teeming with overgrown plant life.

“Hello, I am Montero, and I welcome you to my event,” the rapper’s voice proclaims in the clip, before throwing in one of his classic troll comments. “My world. My universe. Everyone’s allowed — except gay people. I am Lil Nas X, and I present to you my first tour.” The star added in his caption that he wants to see each and every one of his fans there, saying, “all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live.”

The tour will begin with 14 U.S. dates, starting on Sept. 6 in Detroit, before heading to Europe for a seven-date run, ending on Nov. 17 in Barcelona. Tickets for the tour go on presale Wednesday, April 27, at 10 a.m. local time, in an exclusive partnership with Cash App. New and existing Cash App Cash Card holders will have access to the presale by purchasing their tickets with the card on Ticketmaster.

Lil Nas X’s tour announcement comes in the midst of the singer teasing his upcoming new era of music, telling fans that he his next album would be “something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to.” He also shared a series of teasers for upcoming singles, including a clip of one particular flex song called “Lean On My Body” that has already got fans excited.

Check out the full list of tour dates, as well as Lil Nas X’s teaser trailer, below:

