Lil Nas X to Give a Peek Behind the Curtain in New Documentary ‘Long Live Montero’

Sure, Lil Nas X may be known for his love of trolling fans and haters alike. But with his latest announcement, the pop sensation is ready to show everyone a more sincere side of himself.

On Friday (Aug. 18), Lil Nas X announced the official world premiere of his new documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero. Chronicling his life on the road during the Long Live Montero tour, the project is set to debut during the Toronto International Film Festival, which kicks off on Sept. 7.

The film — directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel and produced by RadicalMedia — will not only deal with the creation, production and execution of the star’s globe-spanning tour of the same name. Long Live Montero will also take a look back at Lil Nas X’s many achievements, and deal with “an artist on tour navigating identity, family, expectations and acceptance, all while reflecting on his place within the legacy of Black, queer performers,” according to a press release.

Speaking about the film, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey called the documentary “a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression,” while also expressing his excitement for audiences to see it. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

To learn more about the Toronto International Film Festival, including how to get tickets, click here. See the poster for the project below: