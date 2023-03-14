Lil Nas X Apologizes to Trans Community After Joking That He Transitioned: ‘It Was Not Cool’

While Lil Nas X is well-known for being a comedic firebrand on social media, even the “Montero” rapper is ready to admit that a recent joke went a bit too far.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday (March 14), Lil Nas X offered an apology to the trans community after the rapper made a joke that he had transitioned. “apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool,” he wrote. “much love to you guys. sorry.”

The “That’s What I Want” singer was responding to critics of a since-deleted tweet, in which the rapper posted a photo of a woman bearing a slight resemblance to him. Captioning the post, Lil Nas appeared to claim that he had transitioned, writing, “The surgery was a success” next to a heart emoji. Many of the rapper’s followers quickly called out his post for being insensitive to a community that is currently being attacked by state legislatures around the U.S. with over 400 anti-trans bills currently in circulation.

While Lil Nas X officially apologized, he had choice words for one fan who asked him to do more. When told over Twitter that his apology was “fake as hell” and that he needed to show support for the community “in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise a [sic] awareness,” Lil Nas X quote tweeted the user, simply writing, “girl eat my a–.”

Representatives for Lil Nas X have not yet respond to Billboard‘s request for further comment.

The latest tweets come after a series of teasers from the star back in February, where he claimed that the follow-up to his debut album Montero could arrive as early as this summer. “it’s mostly planning now,” he wrote at the time. “i could easily just release music but i have to build moments around this s–t. i have to go bigger than before!”

Check out Lil Nas X’s apology tweet below: