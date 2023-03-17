Lil Nas X Says There’s ‘No Such Thing’ as a Role Model After Being Compared to Andrew Tate

Lil Nas X has never been one to shy away from a fight with an internet troll, as he proved yet again after one user made an ill-fated comparison involving the rapper.

On Wednesday (March 15), Lil Nas quote tweeted a user who made a comparison between the rapper and disgraced social media influencer Andrew Tate. “On the left, we have ‘Lil Nas X’ twerking on Satan. On the right, we have Andrew Tate, who teaches young people to think critically, to take care of their physical health and build financial security,” the tweet said alongside two images of Lil Nas and Tate. “Guess which one is deemed controversial and which is hailed as a role model.”

The “Industry Baby” rapper first pointed out that he wasn’t really “twerking on Satan” in his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video. “1. that is a cgi animated being not satan from the bible book,” the rapper wrote.

Getting to his larger point, Lil Nas pointed out that he never signed up to be anyone’s idol, and encouraged his fans to think for themselves rather than finding a celebrity to admire. “2. there’s no such thing as a good role model,” he continued. “y’all need to find yourselves and stop looking for people to look up to.”

Fans of the “Old Town Road” singer also made sure to add a third point to the debate: Lil Nas X is not an alleged human trafficker. Tate and his brother Tristan were detained by Romanian police on Dec. 29 on suspicion of “human trafficking and rape.” Tate and his brother were denied bail for a third time on Wednesday (March 15), remaining in Romanian prison while awaiting formal charges.