Laverne Cox Can’t Stop Laughing at Social Media Mistaking Her for Beyoncé at the U.S. Open

On Renaissance, Beyoncé famously said that “it should cost a billion to look this good.” If that’s the case, then someone owes Laverne Cox a pretty massive check.

The trans activist and actress was in attendance on Monday evening (Aug. 29) at the 2022 U.S. Open in support of tennis legend Serena Williams’s final tournament of her historic career. Cox wore a stunning sheer top and gloves, along with light brown leather pants and a harness. She posted a clip of herself getting ready set to Beyoncé’s “Pure/Honey” on Instagram.

But she wasn’t the only one feeling her Bey fantasy. As coverage of the match began, some social media users immediately mistook Cox for none other than the Queen Bey herself, tweeting out images and videos of the actress sitting in the stands wearing a face mask.

Cox quickly took notice of the case of mistaken identity and expressed her flattery at the comparison, and how funny she thought her fans were being. “Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity,” she wrote on an Instagram post recapping some of her personal favorite tweets. “These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!”

While there were plenty of Twitter users who were confused as to who was in the crowd, the majority knew who Cox was immediately and laughed at the ensuing drama. One user, ESPN writer David Dennis Jr., put it best when he wrote, “2nd biggest winner tonight: Laverne Cox who was mistaken for Beyonce all night. Which is a career highlight for literally anyone.”

Check out Laverne Cox’s video of herself getting reach for the U.S. Open, then laugh along with her at just a few of the mistaken identity tweets below:

Was Beyoncé at the US Open or not ? This Bey/Laverne Cox confusion is sending me 😭 — Return of the Mac (@theellemac) August 30, 2022

THERES NO WAY BEYONCE IS AT THE US OPEN RN IM GONNA START CRYING!?! IM IN THE SAME VICINTY AS BEYONCE RIGHT NOW IM THROWING UP WHAT THE FUCK — Victoria (@cozyvictoria) August 30, 2022

2nd biggest winner tonight: Laverne Cox who was mistaken for Beyonce all night. Which is a career highlight for literally anyone. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 30, 2022

Laverne Cox sitting comfortably in those stands at the #USOpen & got folks thinking she’s Beyonce & whole time Beyonce over in Croatia vacationing like no tmrw.. — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) August 30, 2022

Lol this is Alabama legend Laverne Cox but miss girl is giving Beyonce tonight 😅😂 https://t.co/l6cAyNfxec — Ashlee Woods ✨ (@ashleemwoods) August 30, 2022