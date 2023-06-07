Landon Cider on the Right’s ‘Christian Crusade’ Against Drag: ‘It’s Just Eradicating What You Don’t Understand’

“To me, this is a Christian crusade,” declares Landon Cider of the ongoing legislative efforts targeting drag and trans individuals across the country. “It’s just eradicating what you don’t understand or what you don’t believe to be morally correct. And in today’s day and age, it is so ridiculous that we still have people using religion to dictate what other people should do.”

Cider, the politically outspoken winner of season 3 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, speaks bluntly and with a firm conviction about most issues. But when addressing the political right’s won’t-somebody-please-think-of-the-children dog whistle attacks on drag, he’s exasperated. “They’re just projecting what’s happening in their own churches,” he says, alluding to the well-documented history of children being sexually abused by priests in the Catholic church.

Some high-profile drag performers are willing to play nice when advocating for their art form, but Cider — who covers the latest issue of Billboard alongside Maren Morris, Sasha Colby, Eureka O’Hara and Symone — isn’t worried about pissing people off.

Before Kristine Bellaluna established the Landon Cider persona, she began developing skills with special effects makeup in high school, fueled by her love of horror films. The Los Angeles native was even sent home one time for “looking too gory,” thanks to a look that involved a screwdriver entering and exiting her flesh. She was involved in the theater growing up but was sidelined when her mother got sick — and then by her own battle with oral cancer as an adult. When she emerged from the fray, she felt an urge to return to the stage, but not in the theater: “I felt like it was not allowing me to be creative as much as I wanted.”

Enter Landon Cider, a “glamdrogynous” drag king influenced by everything from Freddie Mercury to The Lost Boys to the Leprechaun slasher films. Cider made history as the first drag king to win an American drag reality competition in 2019, when he emerged as Dragula’s top dog during a season that streamed on Netflix (the show now airs on Shudder). A trailblazer in his own right, he’s quick to list off the many important drag kings that preceded him, from late 19th century Native American performer Gowongo Mohawk to Harlem Renaissance blues singer Gladys Bentley, up through modern drag godfathers such as Mo B. Dick and Sexy Galexy, who created community and opportunities in New York City and Australia, respectively.

While drag’s presence in the cultural mainstream has exploded in the last decade thanks largely to RuPaul’s Drag Race, the wildly popular series has yet to spotlight any drag kings as competitors, contributing to a lack of parity when it comes to representation. “Our community is a subculture of a subculture,” Cider explains. “With any subculture, you’re going to have microcosm of the world and the society that it exists within — and sexism and misogyny is alive and well in our society, so that exists in the drag community as well…. As a cis woman and a proud lesbian who has been with her wife for 15 years, it’s every day that we face society’s sexist and misogynistic disrespect of women. Honestly, one of the reasons I became a drag king is so I can mansplain things back to men,” Cider laughs. “I’m manspreading mansplaining.”

But with the rise in anti-queer and anti-trans laws and rhetoric, Cider admits that he’s not comfortable manspreading everywhere in America these days. “I don’t plan on taking gigs in some of these states,” Cider says. “And not because I don’t want to stand for what’s right, but I want to come home to my wife. It’s a legitimate fear that we have now traveling to some of these states and some of these locations. And that’s so scary and so sad. Even 10 years ago, people wouldn’t have believed that.”

But staying safe doesn’t mean staying silent, and Cider remains outspoken on everything from racist politicians to misogyny within the queer community. Speaking to the next generation of drag kings, Cider urges, “Don’t let people tell you that you don’t belong. We’ve had too many drag queens — too many men — in charge telling us that we don’t belong in these spaces, or that we shouldn’t share these spaces. But we need you.”

Ironically, those drag gatekeepers could be seen as subscribing to the same rigid view of a gender binary that fuels religious conservatives. And to Cider’s mind, forcing the world into binaries means ignoring reality. “[Those with] conservative religious views, they see things on such a binary because they reject nature,” Cider says. “And nature is not binary. They reject all forms of evolution — not just the earth’s creation, but the evolution of art.”

A version of this story will appear in the June 10, 2023, issue of Billboard.