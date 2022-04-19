Anitta, Syd, Chika & More Join L.A. Pride in the Park Lineup: Here Are All the Performers

Anitta performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

With Pride season just around the corner, cities around the world are gearing up to bring music festivals to their LGBTQ residents. Now, Los Angeles is ready to share exactly who will be performing for them this June.

On Tuesday (April 19), Christopher Street West — the non-profit organization behind L.A.’s annual Pride celebrations — announced a new slate of LGBTQ performers set to join them for their in-person music festival L.A. Pride in the Park. Joining the lineup are Anitta, Syd, Chika, Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodriguez, Rebecca Black, Bob the Drag Queen, Zolita, Alexander Stewart, Edward Frame, Grag Queen, Allison Ponthier, San Cha, Rossi, Drumaq, Mike Taveira, Boy Untitled, Gess, Malibu Babie and A Club Called Rhonda.

Along with joining the linup as a new performer, Anitta was announced as the event’s second headliner, alongside pop icon Christina Aguilera, who joined the Pride in the Park lineup back in March.

“We’re thrilled to have women, the majority of them LGBTQIA+ artists of color, lead our mainstage event to celebrate our return to Pride,” Gerald Garth, CSW’s vice president of community programming and initiatives, said in a statement. “Los Angeles represents a broad range of cultures, backgrounds and identities, especially across the BIPOC communities. Bringing influential and diverse artists is a nod to the many different people reflected within our community.”

Tickets for the day-long concert, which will take place on Saturday, June 11, at Los Angeles’s State Historic Park, are currently on sale, starting at $45 for general admission passes, and $200 for VIP passes. This year will also mark the return of Los Angeles Pride Parade, which was canceled for the first time in L.A. Pride’s 50-year history in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see the full lineup and buy your tickets for L.A. Pride in the Park, click here.