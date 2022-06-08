Kylie Minogue Finally Settles the Debate on the Definitive Gay Anthem: Here’s Her Pick

There is no doubt that Kylie Minogue is a gay icon. After being adopted by the LGBTQ community early on in her career, the star has made a point of always making her queer fans feel seen. Now, she’s ready to answer a vital question this Pride Month: What is the ultimate gay anthem?

On the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday (June 7), Minogue was asked a series of burning questions, including her thoughts on the greatest gay anthem of all time. The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer acknowledged that there are “plenty” of songs that fit the criteria, but said she felt “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor was the GOAT.

The star also spoke about “The Loco-Motion” and how, years after the song became her first hit, she has a complicated relationship with performing the track live. “I think it was a little awkward to do it for a number of years,” she said. “Then, we did a disco version of it on the Golden Tour in 2018, which was super fun. And now, when I do it at certain gigs, it’s such a smash. There’s people doing dancing lines, and it’s so of it’s time, you have to just kind of embrace it.”

Appearing with fellow guest Emmy Rossum, Minogue discussed plenty of other topics with Cohen, including the fact that she nearly collaborated with rock icon Prince long before his 2016 death. “I am an uber, super-duper Prince maniac,” she said, speaking of the first time she met him in the ’90s. “We did a demo of this song — I gave him lyrics. I don’t even know where it is, it’s on a cassette somewhere. I believe his estate has it.”

The singer also reflected on her headline-grabbing lawsuit from 2017, in which Minogue sued Kylie Jenner for attempting to trademark the name “Kylie” in the U.S. “It was just business,” she said. “I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand, so it was just something that had to be done. We came to an agreement.”

Check out all of the clips from Kylie’s appearance on WWHL below: