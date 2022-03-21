King Princess Is Prepping Her Sophomore Album, ‘Hold On Baby,’ for 2022 Release

In the three years since King Princess unveiled her debut album Cheap Queen, fans of the bedroom-pop sensation have been craving more. Now, it looks like their prayers will be answered soon.

On Friday (March 18), the singer released her latest single “For My Friends,” a touching, woozy pop single focused around thanking the people who have stuck by her for years. Alongside the single, King Princess, known off stage as Mikaela Straus, announced that her highly anticipated sophomore album, Hold On Baby, is due out later this year.

“I thought it would be extra fab to begin releasing this new record with a song about my two best friends from high school,” Straus said in a press release. “These girls have been through the pits with me, and the more time I spend with them as an adult, the more I’m reminded that they are my home. So thank you my angel horse queens for sticking with me. I love you all and I can’t wait to give you this song.”

With a new album cycle also comes a new touring schedule, and Straus is already preparing her next move. The singer confirmed that she will also be heading out on her Hold On Baby Tour starting in early July 2022. Kicking off on July 5 in Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theater, the tour will see King Princess performing for the first time at world-famous venues along the way, including The Greek Theater in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Check out King Princess’s “For My Friends” video below: