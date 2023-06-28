How Kim Petras Handles the ‘Brutal’ Wave of Anti-Trans Hate: ‘Find the People Who Get You’

Despite the title of her hit song “Alone,” Kim Petras wants the trans community to know that they are in good company.

During her interview with Alex Cooper on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Petras spoke up about the anti-trans rhetoric spreading around the United States, thanks in no small part to right-wing legislatures passing bills that hurt the community. “It’s brutal how people treat trans people. Everybody deserves to live their lives how they can,” she said. “The judgement around it is still so intense and scary — there’s so much actual murder and things like that happening [to] the trans community that’s really terrifying.”

But Petras added that the attempts to break the community down have only resulted in a sense of further unity. “That’s the one thing that I want people to know — the dolls have each other’s backs,” she said. “There’s so many trans friends of mine that I couldn’t live life without.”

As for her young trans fans who are seeing the rise of this kind of bigotry, Petras offered a simple piece of advice: “Find the people who get you and who support you and focus on that,” she said. “I still get called a man every single day … I know how like horrible that situation can be. Know that like there’s amazing people out there who have all got your back and think you’re really beautiful and you deserve everything. Don’t settle for anything less; I’ve done it, it sucks.”

The “Unholy” singer’s statement comes as legislation targeting queer and trans people in the U.S. reaches an all-time high. The ACLU is currently tracking nearly 500 bills that have been introduced in 2023 alone, the most of any year on record. Many of these bills aim to ban gender-affirming care for minors and occasionally adults, while others aim to make it harder for trans people to update their gender information on government-issued IDs and records, including their birth certificates.

