Kim Petras Vents Over Not Being Able to Release New Music: ‘I’m F—ed’

One year ago, Kim Petras teased that the “Future Starts Now.” But based on a new string of tweets from the singer, that “Future” might be coming to a standstill.

In a short set of since-deleted tweets published Wednesday (Aug. 3), Petras addressed a series of leaks of her forthcoming album — rumored to be titled Problématique — as well as rumors that her label Amigo Records (a subdivision of Republic Records owned by Dr. Luke) has scrapped the project entirely.

Explore Explore Kim Petras See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s ok if u wanna listen to the leaks … I’m not getting to put out any music anyways I’m f—ed,” Petras wrote. “I’m devastated idk how all of this happened and I just wanna quit.”

Petras had first appeared to confirm the rumors that Problématique was being shelved by her label when a fan account tweeted a photoshopped picture of a gravestone with the album’s name and lead single listed on it. When the fan wrote “R.I.P. PROBLÉMATIQUE! Please leave your flowers in the comments,” Petras replied simply with a rose emoji.

However, when one fan replied to her frustrated thread asking whether that meant that the album itself had been thrown out, Petras reassured them that the project was still alive but stuck with her label. “Nothing is scrapped I didn’t get approval to release anything. It’s limbo.” When that same fan offered a supportive response, Petras said, “I hope you enjoy the songs truly. I made them for you guys so I hope you like them.”

The news comes on the heels of Petras’ last EP Slut Pop, which ultimately prompted a series of blockbuster sets for the singer during Pride Month. In one particularly explosive performance, Petras joined Christina Aguilera during the latter’s headlining set to perform her song “XXX,” while Xtina sported a green, metallic strap-on.

At press time, representatives for Petras and Republic Records did not respond to Billboard’s request for comment.