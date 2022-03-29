Kim Petras Set as Headliner for New York’s Pride Island: ‘The Dolls Keep Winning’

Kim Petras performs during the OUTLOUD: Raising Voices concert series at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on June 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

After two years of at-home or hybrid celebrations, New York City is bringing in-person Pride Month activities back — and who better to help welcome Pride back than Kim Petras?

On Monday, NYC Pride, the organization responsible for putting on Pride Month festivities in New York, announced that Petras would serve as the official headliner for this year’s Pride Island, a three-day LGBTQ music festival taking place June 24-26. “Can’t believe I’m headlining NYC Pride,” Petras tweeted on Tuesday afternoon (March 29). “The dolls keep winning. See you on June 26th it’s gna be amazingg!”

Along with announcing Petras as their Sunday headliner, NYC Pride also announced that the annual festival would be changing locations. While past iterations of Pride Island took place at Manhattan’s Pier 97, the 2022 festivities will be taking place at the Play Lawn on Governor’s Island.

“With our first ever trans headliner and our move to Governors Island, this will truly be a historic weekend in the history of Pride” Lauren Cheeseborough, Pride Island’s event manager said in a statement. “The expansion of Pride Island to a 3-day event creates new experiences for the community to love and live their truth by dancing freely without fear of consequence.”

Alongside Petras, NYC Pride announced a number of the other performers set to appear at Pride Island, including Papi Juice, Eddie Martinez, Dani Toro, and Alex Chapman. Additional performers will be announced closer to the event.

Discounted tickets to Pride Island are available now for Mastercard holders, while general ticket sales will launch Wednesday, April 6.