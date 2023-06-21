Kim Petras Prepares Her Quest to ‘Feed the Beast’ In Person With New World Tour: See the Dates

With a brand new album out this week, pop singer Kim Petras is done being “Alone” and wants to celebrate with her fans.

On Wednesday (June 21), the singer unveiled the details for her new Feed the Beast World Tour set to take place this fall. Produced by Live Nation and featuring a whopping 34 dates, the tour will kick off on Sept. 27 in Austin, Texas, jumping around the country with dates in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville and more. Then, Petras will cross the pond for a final set of European stops in February 2024, starting in Birmingham, U.K., before ultimately closing out in Milan on March 5.

To celebrate her forthcoming tour, Petras put out an announcement video that shows her trekking around New York City wearing a heavy set of medieval plate armor. Hearing renditions of her songs “Heart to Break,” “Unholy” and “Coconuts” throughout her walk in the city, the singer eventually arrives in a bodega to buy a Red Bull and a bag of chips — which she attempts to pay for with medieval coins.

Petras’ artist pre-sale for the tour starts on Thursday, June 22, before the general on-sale begins on Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

The news comes just ahead of Feed the Beast, Petras’ long-awaited new album due out Friday (June 23) via Amigo Records. The album is set to feature the singer’s headline-making collaboration with Nicki Minaj “Alone,” as well as her chart-topping Sam Smith duet “Unholy.” Among the set of forthcoming songs is a new collaboration with alt-pop singer BANKS on a track titled “Bait,” as well as other previously released songs such as “Brrr” and “Coconuts.”

Learn more about tickets for Kim Petras’ Feed the Beast World Tour here, and check out the full list of dates below.