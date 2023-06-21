×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kim Petras Prepares Her Quest to ‘Feed the Beast’ In Person With New World Tour: See the Dates

The singer's new album Feed the Beast debuts this Friday.

Kim Petras
Kim Petras performs onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk/PMC

With a brand new album out this week, pop singer Kim Petras is done being “Alone” and wants to celebrate with her fans.

On Wednesday (June 21), the singer unveiled the details for her new Feed the Beast World Tour set to take place this fall. Produced by Live Nation and featuring a whopping 34 dates, the tour will kick off on Sept. 27 in Austin, Texas, jumping around the country with dates in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville and more. Then, Petras will cross the pond for a final set of European stops in February 2024, starting in Birmingham, U.K., before ultimately closing out in Milan on March 5.

To celebrate her forthcoming tour, Petras put out an announcement video that shows her trekking around New York City wearing a heavy set of medieval plate armor. Hearing renditions of her songs “Heart to Break,” “Unholy” and “Coconuts” throughout her walk in the city, the singer eventually arrives in a bodega to buy a Red Bull and a bag of chips — which she attempts to pay for with medieval coins.

Related

Ava Max

Ava Max Attacked on Stage During L.A. Show: 'He Slapped Me So Hard'

Explore

Explore

Kim Petras

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Petras’ artist pre-sale for the tour starts on Thursday, June 22, before the general on-sale begins on Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

The news comes just ahead of Feed the Beast, Petras’ long-awaited new album due out Friday (June 23) via Amigo Records. The album is set to feature the singer’s headline-making collaboration with Nicki Minaj “Alone,” as well as her chart-topping Sam Smith duet “Unholy.” Among the set of forthcoming songs is a new collaboration with alt-pop singer BANKS on a track titled “Bait,” as well as other previously released songs such as “Brrr” and “Coconuts.”

Learn more about tickets for Kim Petras’ Feed the Beast World Tour here, and check out the full list of dates below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad