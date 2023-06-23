Kim Petras Indulges in Her Pop Vices on ‘Feed the Beast’: Stream It Now

Damsel in distress be damned — Kim Petras is ready to liberate herself with her brand new album.

On Friday (June 23), Petras unveiled her long-awaited new album Feed the Beast via Republic Records / Amigo Records. Spanning 15 tracks, the new album soundtracks the fast-rising trans pop star’s journey toward self-acceptance, styled around the Greek myth of Andromeda according to a press release.

Steeped in the sounds of early-2000s rave Eurodance music like Cascada and Basshunter, Petras’ lyrics flit eagerly between bemoaning a selfish ex (“King of Hearts”), becoming the life of her own party (“Uh Oh”) and examining her attraction to excess (“Castle in the Sky”). In between the new offerings for her fans, Petras dusts in previous hits like “Alone” with Nicki Minaj and “Unholy” with Sam Smith.

In celebration of her new project, Petras announced her Feed the Beast World Tour earlier this week. With 34 dates announced, the tour will begin in Austin, Texas this September, before crossing over to Europe in early 2024 and closing out in Milan, Italy in March.

Feed the Beast comes on the heels of a busy few months for the pop singer. After becoming the first openly transgender woman to win a major-category Grammy earlier this year, Petras has collaborated with stars including Minaj, Meghan Trainor and Paris Hilton, as well as becoming the second trans woman to be featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue (following model and actress Leyna Bloom in 2021).

Stream Kim Petras’ Feed the Beast below: