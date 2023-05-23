Kim Petras Is Ready to ‘Feed the Beast’ With New Album Art & Tracklist Reveal

With a few hit songs and a headline-making Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover under her belt, Kim Petras is ready to make her next big move.

On Tuesday (May 23), Petras unveiled the album artwork and tracklist for her forthcoming debut album, Feed the Beast. In the new art, the “Coconuts” singer can be seen standing with damp hair and wearing nothing but a wrought-iron chain wrapped around her torso, as she covers herself with her well-manicured hands.

If you were getting damsel-in-distress vibes from the image alone, it seems that was intentional. On the back cover of the forthcoming album as shown on Petras’ Twitter account, the official tracklist is shown next to a picture of a glowing, crystalline sword leaning against an obsidian rock. Paired with the pop star’s use of a castle emoji in announcing the project’s art — as well as the fact that there’s a song called “Castle in the Sky” on the project — it would all seem to hint at a more fantastical setup for the album.

As for the tracklist, Petras’ recent set of collaborations with Sam Smith and Nicki Minaj — “Unholy” and “Alone,” respectively — both make appearances on the forthcoming project. The pop princess is also teaming up with alt-pop singer BANKS for an upcoming song titled “BAIT.”

Feed the Beast is out June 23 via Republic Records/Amigo Records. Check out the official album art and full tracklist for Feed the Beast below:

Kim Petras ‘Feed The Beast’ Courtesy Photo

Feed the Beast tracklist: