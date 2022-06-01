Kim Petras Delivers a Euphoric (and Well-Timed) ‘Running Up That Hill’ Cover for Pride Month: Listen

Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is already having a moment — and now, that moment’s about to get even bigger thanks to Kim Petras.

On Wednesday (June 1), to celebrate the start of Pride Month, Amazon Music unveiled the trans superstar’s brand new cover of the 1985 hit as a part of their PROUD playlist. Keeping the moody, synth-heavy ’80s production largely in place from the original single, Petras allows her stratospheric voice to shine on the new track as she belts out the song’s iconic chorus: “If I only could/ I’d make a deal with God/ And I’d get him to swap our places,” she sings. “Be running up that road/ Be running up that hill/ Be running up that building.”

In a statement released with the song, Petras expressed her admiration for Bush’s lyricism and composition on the song, calling it one of her all-time favorites. “I have always been obsessed with ‘Running Up That Hill,'” she said. “It means so much and it’s so elusive. You can definitely decide what you want it to mean. For me, it’s about equality. And my timing for this was strangely perfect!”

Strangely perfect, indeed. This week, “Running Up That Hill” has already seen massive streaming gains on Spotify — including an 8,700% boost in global streams, as well as a 9,900% boost in U.S. streams — thanks to a series of poignant syncs of the song in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Petras’ cover will be one in an upcoming series of Amazon-exclusive tracks released throughout Pride Month, with more artists to be announced soon. In the meantime, fans can listen to the platform’s PROUD playlist, as well as Orgullo, the platform’s Spanish-language Pride playlist, for their LGBTQ music fix.

Kim Petras’s “Running Up That Hill Cover” is now available to stream on Amazon Music. Click below to listen: