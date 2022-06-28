LGBTQuestionnaire: Get to Know Kidd Kenn, the Rising Gay Rapper Ready to Change Hip-Hop

For up-and-coming rapper Kidd Kenn, mainstream success isn’t a question of “if” — it’s a matter of “when.”

After signing his record deal with Island Records back in 2019, Kenn has been steadily releasing pounding new projects, ranging from booty-shaking party jams like “Body,” to self-love anthems like “Good Day,” all while building up his audience with each release. Trying out new styles and flows whenever necessary, Kenn has dedicated himself to becoming the next big thing in hip-hop.

It certainly helps that he’s managed to get plenty of his contemporaries to sign off on his work — fellow stars like Rico Nasty, Saucy Santana and Cupcakke have already appeared in Kenn’s discography, and the rapper already has plenty of others he’s aiming to work with soon enough.

Related TJ Osborne Explains Why He Keeps His Lyrics Gender Neutral

Explore Explore Kidd Kenn See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

To celebrate the end of Pride Month, Kenn took Billboard’s LGBTQuestionnaire — a series of questions, fill-in-the-blanks, multiple choice answers and so forth — to help fans get to know him just a little bit better.

Multiple Choice (select your answer with italics):

I look at my phone:

Rarely

Occasionally

Constantly

I’m looking at it right now

How important is social media to your music career?

Not remotely important

I do it but I don’t love it

Important, but I have mixed feelings about it

Essential and I mostly love it

Would you rather be:

At home

On the town

In nature

Asleep

Rate how strongly you agree/disagree with the following statements (select your answer with italics):

I’m cool with corporations participating in Pride Month.

No way

I guess

Who can tell?

Yeah, probably

Absolutely 100%

LGBTQ representation is improving in the music industry.

No way

I guess

Who can tell?

Yeah, probably

Absolutely 100%

Coming out was easy.

Hell no.

It was complicated

It wasn’t terrible

Thankfully, yes.

Fill in the blank:

Kidd Kenn is an LGBTQ artist whose music really inspires me.

The last thing I purchased online was clothes.

One word to describe my music is fun.

Open answer questions:

When it came time for your latest single & video “Body,” what was the message you wanted to send?

To just love your body, any shape color form, its your body, love it, show it off, brag about it.

You’ve gotten to work with a lot of great artists like Saucy Santana, Rico Nasty, Cupcakke and more. Who would be your dream collaborator, and why?

Nicki Minaj, because she is the reason I started music and got into music and [I am] who I am today. She plays a big part in my music and my artistry.

Where do you see LGBTQ representation in hip-hop being in 10 years?

I see us running the game, literally. I see everyone listening to us, everyone loving us, the girls love us, the guys lowkey love us. We’ll be running it. I can see it!

You’re trapped on a desert island — what three albums did you bring with you?

Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj

Problem Child, Kidd Kenn

Beyoncé, Beyoncé

Name a Twitter/Instagram/TikTok account you’re obsessed with.

Kidd Kenn!

What’s your astrological sign? Do you care about astrology?

Capricorn, and not really! I’m not really into it.

What’s something that you’ve always wanted to learn how to do, but still haven’t gotten around to?

I always wanted to learn how to speak another language and never got around to it! I would love to be able to speak Spanish or something.

What accomplishment in your career are you proudest of?

It would have to be the BET Cypher, and getting Nicki Minaj’s attention.

Tell us two truths and a lie about yourself, but don’t tell us which is the lie.

I’m coming for the hoes’ necks.

I’m the best to ever do it.

I have a man.