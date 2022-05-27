Kesha Set to Headline Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2022 Alongside Shea Diamond, Mila Jam & More

With Pride Month just around the corner, more and more stars are showing up to offer their support to the LGBTQ community. The latest? Pop superstar Kesha.

On Friday (May 27), Pride Live — a social advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community — announced that the “We R Who We R” singer would appear as the headliner at Stonewall Day 2022. Created as a day of “awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots,” Stonewall Day will take place outside of the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City on Friday, June 24.

Kesha will be joined at the annual event by fellow performers Shea Diamond, Mila Jam, and queer indie pop band Betty. The event will also see video messages sent in by former President Barack Obama, Chelsea Clinton, Adam Lambert, Rufus Wainwright, Billy Porter, Conchita Wurst, Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black, and Duncan Crabtree-Evelyn.

“I am so honored to be a part of this historic event. As a forever advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, I’m excited to embark on this monumental occasion with my friends at Pride Live and perform for Stonewall Day,” Kesha said in a statement of her upcoming performance. “Stonewall is a special place for the queer community and I cannot wait to honor and celebrate how far we have come while standing in the conviction that the fight for equality in this country is ever upon us, and I will never back down. Come dance with me!”

Kesha joins a series of superstars who have headlined Stonewall Day in years past, including Lambert, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Alicia Keys. The concert will stream from 1 to 3 p.m. ET on the Pride Live YouTube channel on Friday, June 24.