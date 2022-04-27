Keke Palmer Replacing Megan Thee Stallion as ‘Legendary’ Judge for Season 3

Keke Palmer is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles.

HBO Max dropped the trailer for the new season of Legendary on Wednesday (April 27), and there’s a brand-new face on the judging panel.

Keke Palmer steps into the ballroom for season 3 of the voguing competition, taking Megan Thee Stallion‘s place on the judging panel alongside Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado and MC Dashaun Wesley. And if the trailer is any indication, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder star will even be taking to the stage at some point during the season to perform. (Megan Thee Stallion previously served as a permanent judge during the show’s first two seasons.)

The supertease proves that Palmer will bring her trademark humor to the show, quoting The Real Housewives of Atlanta (“Who said that?”) and quipping, “I wanted to jump up but the way that this dress is set up, I have to stay seated!” at one point while giving feedback as Jamil bursts into laughter.

Also stopping by as guest judges throughout the season are RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen, Issa Rae and Kelly Rowland, while Drag Race all-star Aja appears to be competing in one of the 10 houses vying for the crown.

When she’s not busy with other gigs like hosting the 2020 MTV VMAs and filming Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror flick Nope, Palmer does keep one finger on her music career. Back in 2020, she released dual EPs Virgo Tendencies Pt. 1 and Virgo Tendencies Pt. 2, the former of which featured singles “Sticky,” “Thick,” “Snack” and “Dreamcatcher.”

The new season of Legendary premieres May 19 on HBO Max. Stream the trailer below.