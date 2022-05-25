Kehlani Creates a Modern Love Story With 070 Shake In ‘Melt’ Video: Watch

With Pride Month merely one week away, what better time for queer superstar Kehlani to release a new video inspired by same-sex romance starring 070 Shake than right now?

On Wednesday (May 25), Kehlani dropped the music video for “Melt” off of their latest album Blue Water Road. Throughout the sapphic new clip, Kehlani and Shake (known off-stage as Danielle Balbuena) are shown in varying intimate vignettes amidst the backdrop of São Paulo, Brazil. Kissing one another, playing games with some laundry, and simply falling in love in front of the camera, the two queer R&B stars make a perfect pair in the new video.

“Inch of space feels broken-hearted/Across the bed feels way too far,” Kehlani’s voice coos over the passionate portraits. “I wonder when they see just one, do they see us two?/ That’s when I melt into you.”

Following the video’s posting, Kehlani seemed to hint at the on-screen romance having off-screen roots — posting a series of photos of herself and Balbuena to Instagram leading up to the video’s release, the singer told Shake “I love you,” before calling the video itself “a true story” under a clip from the video of the pair kissing.

The video comes ahead of Kehlani’s upcoming Blue Water Road tour, in which the R&B icon will take their new album to 28 cities in North America starting in Raleigh, N.C., on July 30th, before wrapping up in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 30. She will then head to Europe for a 15-date leg starting on Nov. 17 in Copenhagen. Tickets are now available here.

Check out the full video for “Melt,” as well as Kehlani’s Instagram posts about the video, below: