Kehlani Keeps Justin Bieber ‘Up At Night’ on Bouncy New Collab: Listen

Some things just go great together: peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, s’mores and a campfire, and now, Kehlani and Justin Bieber.

On Wednesday (March 30), Kehlani unveiled their stunning new single “Up At Night,” a grooving R&B jam with none other than Bieber stopping in for a guest verse. This is the second time the pair has collaborated, following their 2020 duet “Get Me” off of Bieber’s Changes.

At the outset, “Up At Night” sounds like many of Kehlani’s recent singles leading up to her new album — ethereal, smooth, and sultry. But by the time it reaches the chorus, the song ratchets up, with a kicked-back beat and some slick guitars bringing a vibe-driven dance feel to the track. Once Kehlani’s finished letting their vocals shine on the infectious chorus, Bieber takes over, crooning about his romantic obsession, his energy perfectly matching Kehlani’s. “You’rе the light of my life, you’re my mеanin’/ Girl, you got what I want, what I needed,” Bieber sings.

In a statement, Kehlani gave fans some insight on the song’s meaning, while also offering props to Bieber for joining her on the single. “It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night,'” she said. “I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to.”

“Up All Night” is the latest single off of Blue Water Road, Kehlani’s hotly anticipated third studio album. Last week, the star announced that the album would drop April 29 via Atlantic Records, and shared that the album would be an “emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey.”

Check out Kehlani’s new collaboration with Justin Bieber below: