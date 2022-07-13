Kehlani Goes Viral After Conservative Influencer Confronts Her in Starbucks Drive-Thru: Watch

Kehlani performs onstage at IN BLOOM, imagined by Kehlani presented by Grey Goose Essences at Pier 17 on July 10, 2022 in New York City.

Kehlani probably didn’t expect to become a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday (July 13) — but based on her reaction, she certainly doesn’t seem bothered by it.

In a video clip posted by Christian Walker, a conservative social media personality and son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, the singer was ordering at a Starbucks drive-thru when she noticed Walker and allegedly called him an “a–hole,” and asked the barista to be “safe around him.” Walker proceeded to step out of his vehicle and confront the singer.

“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion — you’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an a–hole,” he yelled before approaching their car. “Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me … You’re the a–hole. Get your drink and go.”

Walker went on to call Kehlani a “mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about” in his tweet, adding that he’s “tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones.”

While Walker’s video gained some modicum of support from his followers, fans of Kehlani quickly jumped in to point out how calm and collected the “Altar” singer remained (the musician even laughing at the influencer and said “thank you” as he walked away), while admonishing Walker for approaching her car in the first place. “Kehlani looking radiant and unbothered while Christian Walker is pressed and distressed,” one user wrote. “We win!”

Kehlani herself decided to join in on the fun later on via Instagram Stories. They posted a screenshot of themself from the video and simply captioned the photo “a taurus,” while also sharing a tweet from a fan saying that the singer would have “whooped him,” replying “gotta let the fools, fool.” The star even reposted a 2016 tweet from Walker where he stated “i love kehlani soo much.” Closing out her stories, the singer let fans know that part of why she kept her cool was because she was on a call with her therapist for a virtual session. “therapy works babes im proof,” she wrote on her story.

At press time, Kehlani is the No. 2 trending topic on Twitter.

Billboard has reached out to Kehlani for comment.

Check out the full video of the interaction below, as well as some of the clapbacks from Kehlani’s fans:

This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight. I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones. pic.twitter.com/V6X88Wg8tX — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) July 13, 2022

Kehlani looking radiant and unbothered while Christian Walker is pressed and distressed. We win! https://t.co/rmiPKuBMi8 — FREDDIE (@eastbayvicious) July 13, 2022

not him proving kehlani right, coming out the car doing all that while she sits unbothered iktr pic.twitter.com/Mibv3gc9ea — $adgalriri (@EM0VISION) July 13, 2022

Kehlani when he walked up to her car: pic.twitter.com/j0tSnmZIx7 — boogz (@jordynnykoleee) July 13, 2022

christian walker arguing with kehlani at the starbucks drive thru pic.twitter.com/UOiKPpLP3c — wiLL (@willfulchaos) July 13, 2022