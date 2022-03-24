Kehlani Is Ready to Take Fans Down the ‘Blue Water Road’ on New Album

After a few years of constant interruptions and shutdowns of all kinds, the world is in need of some healing. Luckily, Kehlani has an album ready to help do just that.

On Thursday (March 24), the R&B superstar announced their third studio album Blue Water Road. Due out in just over a month on April 29, the album will feature her last two singles, “Altar” and “Little Story,” as a part of what she calls her various artistic journeys on this new project.

“Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind,” Kehlani said of their upcoming album in a statement. “I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”

Fans of the singer-songwriter have been patiently waiting since September 2021 for the singer to announce a release date for her new album. Back then, Kehlani unveiled a cryptic trailer for the project, showing her with a wounded leg limping down a gravel road, before a dragonfly mysteriously appeared, and some briar vines magically created a large, shadowy figure in their path.

Blue Water Road comes on the heels of Kehlani’s last album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which was released in May 2020. The project turned out to be a stellar outing for her; peaking at No. 2 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, It Was Good also earned critical acclaim.

This week, Kehlani was announced as one of the headlining performers for Dreamville 2022. The star will be joining artists like J. Cole, Lil Baby, Wizkid and many more at the festival, which takes place April 2-3 in Raleigh, N.C.

Blue Water Road will be released April 29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order the album here.