Katy Perry Is ‘Definitely’ Going to Be a ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Guest Judge in the Future: ‘Learned Everything From Them’

The category is celebrity guest judge realness, and Katy Perry is ready to serve.

In an Oct. 6 interview with Rolling Stone, Katy Perry talked about her love of the show, and why she hasn’t been able to join the judges’ panel just yet. “Oh, I want to,” she said. “I think it’s just been timing, and it’s been one of those things where we tried to do it a couple of times, but the timing hasn’t worked out.”

But, Perry was quick to say that she intends on changing that. “I’m definitely going to do it in the future, I hope,” she said. “Quite honestly, if it weren’t for drag queens, I probably wouldn’t have a career because I probably learned everything from them.”

Drag Race has certainly given Katy her flowers throughout the years — the star’s songs have been used in four of the show’s iconic lip syncs, including the much-anticipated finale lip sync between Monét X Change and Jinkx Monsoon on the latest, all-winners edition of All Stars. Alyssa Edwards also infamously portrayed Perry in the season 5 Snatch Game, for which she later felt the need to “#RuPaulogize for not serving #KatyPerryRealness.”

Perry also recently showed her love for the beloved reality show during her “Play” Vegas residency — according to the interview, the singer brought season 10 winner Aquaria up on stage mid-show in order to teach her how to do a dip in front of the crowd. “It’s fierce for me and fun for other people who want to see a queen slay the house down,” Aquaria told Rolling Stone. “Katy has consistently loved to celebrate pop music and shows that pop music will never die.”

Check out Perry’s behind-the-scenes look at her Vegas residency below: