Vice President Kamala Harris Decries Anti-LGBTQ Laws, Dances to Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam Padam’ at Stonewall

Call her Padam Vice President from now on, because Kamala Harris is getting down to Kylie Minogue‘s latest anthem.

In a new video posted to her Instagram, Vice President Harris celebrated her visit to the Stonewall Inn in New York City on Monday in support of the LGBTQ community. At the start of the video, the veep can be seen standing outside the iconic landmark with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, who begins playing Minogue’s “Padam Padam” for her.

Bopping her head along to the song’s infectious beat, Harris pursed her lips before declaring definitively, “I like it. I like it.” A visibly excited Cohen rejoiced, declaring to the vice president “Yes! This is the song of the summer!”

It’s easy to see why Cohen would crown “Padam” as his coveted summer song — with nearly 2.4 million on-demand streams in the past week alone, along with Minogue’s first top 10 placement on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, the certified Pride anthem has already begun the move from Internet virality to mainstream success.

The clip then shows highlights from Harris’ visit, in which the vice president shared a message of solidarity and support with the LGBTQ community. “We are all in this together,” she told Cohen during the event. “We are fighting for the ideals of our country. We believe in its promise of equality and freedom. We are not going to be deterred, we’re not going to tire, we’re not going to throw up our hands — we’re going to roll up our sleeves.”

Vice President Harris’ visit to the Stonewall Inn came shortly after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law on Sunday making the state an official “safe haven” for trans youth by protecting their medical information and prohibiting law enforcement from unfairly targeting them. The new law comes amid a growing sprawl of anti-LGBTQ legislation around the country, particularly aimed at restricting health care for trans youth.

Check out Vice President Harris’ full Instagram video below: