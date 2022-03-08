Kacey Musgraves Will Be Honored With Vanguard Award at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

For every person that has referred to pop-country superstar Kacey Musgraves as a queer icon, GLAAD is ready to officially agree.

On Tuesday (March 8), the non-profit LGBTQ advocacy organization announced that Musgraves will be honored with the Vanguard Award at the upcoming 2022 GLAAD Media Awards. The award is given each year to an ally in the entertainment space who has made progress in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance in mainstream culture.

“From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same,” GLAAD president & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said of Musgraves in a statement.

Throughout her career, Musgraves has made it a point to support and uplift the LGBTQ community, going as far back as her breakthrough single “Follow Your Arrow,” where she sang on a mainstream country song, “Kiss lots of boys/ Or kiss lots of girls/ If that’s something you’re into.” Since then, Musgraves has fiercely advocated for LGBTQ equality in politics as well as the music industry, and has regularly worked with and promoted LGBTQ artists, including Shane McAnally, Brandy Clark, Troye Sivan and more.

Musgraves will be joining an esteemed group of honorees as well — since its introduction back in 1993, the Vanguard Award has honored A-list artists like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Liza Minnelli and many more.

GLAAD also announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni and hosts of HBO’s We’re Here Bob the Drag Queen, DJ “Shangela” Pierce and Eureka O’Hara will serves as the hosts of the event’s Los Angeles ceremony, where Musgraves will receive her award. Additionally, Tick, Tick … Boom! star Andrew Garfield will make an appearance to present the Stephen F. Kolzak award to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

The GLAAD Media Awards will take place on Saturday, April 2 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and on Friday, May 6 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. To learn more or get tickets to either event, click here.