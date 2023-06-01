Joy Oladokun’s Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community

This Pride Month, Billboard asked artists to write a series of love letters to their LGBTQ fans, highlighting what the community means to them, as people and as artists. Below, Joy Oladokun highlights the “life, love, creativity and resilience” of her community, especially in a world where hateful rhetoric and violence “is becoming energized and normalized again.”

Hey y’all.

I’m Joy, and a lot of you don’t know me. I’m not too mad about it. There are billions of people on the planet and some of them are much better at music than I am. I’ve been asked to write you a note because I’m a queer person making art at a wild time in a wild world.

Things have felt weird and scary for a lot of us lately. We collectively had to restructure how things work because of a global illness. Violent tragedies seem to come across the headlines daily. We’re overworked and underpaid. We’re unsure about the future of our planet and fighting for the lives and livelihood of our queer community.

Even though I suspect no time has really ever been easy, these are hard times to live in.

In my personal life, when things get tough, I try to return to the basics. I go on walks. I give the people I love uninterrupted time and attention. I grab a coffee and I go to my favorite record store. I even do that deep breathing s–t all the podcast girlies are talking about. Grounding into the basics makes life seem more manageable and slows me down enough to be able to see the good in life as it comes my way.

The thing that strikes me most when I get my head out of the chaos is how much of the good in this world and in my life is queer.

From seeing Lil Nas X covered in crystals at the Met [Gala], being served a salted caramel latte called “Diane Keaton” at my favorite queer coffee shop, to eating chicken tenders from Lipstick Lounge like they owe me money, my favorite parts of life are all just a lil’ gay.

I think that’s what makes continued attacks on our community so disheartening. When I see queer people, I see life, love, creativity and resilience. Then I turn around and see a world where physical and verbal violence towards queer people is becoming energized and normalized again.

Every day I see us rise above, learn to agree to disagree without giving ground, and grieve while a system that refuses to mourn us crushes us. I am proud and honored to be a part of the queer community. I am proud to stand for gender non-conforming people and kids who just want to live in a body that feels like theirs. I am proud to stand for a past version of myself that hid for so long in fear of a false god that was painted in some clown’s hateful image.

I am also grateful. Thank you for being you. Thank you for packing bars on Fridays to watch Drag Race and singing Celine Dion at karaoke after. Thank you for making food and art and love and existing in a world that tells you to not to. My life is so much better for it. Grateful to count myself one of you.

Love,

Joy