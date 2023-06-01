JORDY’s Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community

This Pride Month, Billboard asked artists to write a series of love letters to their LGBTQ fans, highlighting what the community means to them, as people and as artists. Below, JORDY examines a childhood where he needed community, only to find one later in life that made him feel like he was “in the group.”
I often consider myself a floater. When I say that, I mean I’m someone who enjoys spending time with different friends or social groups. I feel this way because I believe different people provide different elements of friendship and love throughout our lives, but over the years, I have learned this part of me is also a defense mechanism.
I was constantly excluded from groups of friends in middle school, always left out and deserted at times when I needed support the most. So, as I got older, I realized if I had more groups of friends, there would be less chance of me feeling abandoned. It felt more logical and while I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing, it’s been nothing short of incredible feeling accepted and welcomed into the LGBTQ+ community.
We celebrate each other, we lift each other up, we protect and accept each other; everything I needed during those early teenage years. I have distinct memories from last summer traveling to different Pride festivals to perform, and looking around me and feeling this sense of euphoria. I felt “in the group.”
I felt loved.
I adore writing songs and creating safe spaces. I love saying the hard things so that other queer people don’t have to. I love providing queer people a moment to let go and feel free, to escape whatever hate they are struggling with at home or in their communities. I love making the music I needed as a kid… that WE needed as kids.
Thank you to the community who provides me with light when the world can be so dark. I promise to continue to live loudly and proudly.
Trans lives matter. Drag queens are not threats.
Love you forever,
JORDY