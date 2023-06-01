JORDY’s Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community

This Pride Month, Billboard asked artists to write a series of love letters to their LGBTQ fans, highlighting what the community means to them, as people and as artists. Below, JORDY examines a childhood where he needed community, only to find one later in life that made him feel like he was “in the group.”

Explore Explore Jordy See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

I often consider myself a floater. When I say that, I mean I’m someone who enjoys spending time with different friends or social groups. I feel this way because I believe different people provide different elements of friendship and love throughout our lives, but over the years, I have learned this part of me is also a defense mechanism.

I was constantly excluded from groups of friends in middle school, always left out and deserted at times when I needed support the most. So, as I got older, I realized if I had more groups of friends, there would be less chance of me feeling abandoned. It felt more logical and while I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing, it’s been nothing short of incredible feeling accepted and welcomed into the LGBTQ+ community.

We celebrate each other, we lift each other up, we protect and accept each other; everything I needed during those early teenage years. I have distinct memories from last summer traveling to different Pride festivals to perform, and looking around me and feeling this sense of euphoria. I felt “in the group.”

I felt loved.

I adore writing songs and creating safe spaces. I love saying the hard things so that other queer people don’t have to. I love providing queer people a moment to let go and feel free, to escape whatever hate they are struggling with at home or in their communities. I love making the music I needed as a kid… that WE needed as kids.

Thank you to the community who provides me with light when the world can be so dark. I promise to continue to live loudly and proudly.

Trans lives matter. Drag queens are not threats.

Love you forever,

JORDY