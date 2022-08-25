New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight Reveals He Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez

Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block performs onstage during "The Mixtape" tour at State Farm Arena on July 7, 2022 in Atlanta.

Looks like there’s a new spouse on the block! New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight has revealed that he married his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday (Aug. 24), Knight admitted “we did,” when probed about the ring on his finger. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie,” he added. The revelation comes on the heels of the premiere of the second season of Farmhouse Fixer, Knight’s HGTV series.

As is the case for most couples during these trying times, Knight and Rodriguez have yet to throw a proper celebration due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The couple wed privately, but Knight promised that a larger and more public celebration is “coming.”

Knight first found fame with New Kids on the Block alongside Donnie Wahlberg, brother Jordan Knight, Joey McIntire and Donny Wood back in the ’80s and early ’90s. Although the group disbanded in 1994, they reunited in 2008 and released The Block, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. In recent years, the boy band has been trekking across the United States alongside Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, Naughty By Nature, En Vogue, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson on their Mixtape Tour.

Throughout their career, New Kids on the Block notched three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” “Hangin’ Tough,” and “Step By Step.” Over on the Billboard 200, the boy band earned six top 10 titles, two of which hit the top spot: 1988’s Hangin’ Tough and 1990’s Step By Step.