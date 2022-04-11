JoJo Siwa Says Nickelodeon Didn’t Invite Her to the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘I’m Not Sure Why’

All manner of stars were in attendance at Saturday’s 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards (April 10). But there was one star who, despite being nominated, fans noticed wasn’t in attendance — JoJo Siwa.

In a post to her TikTok on Saturday, Siwa took a moment to explain her absence to those that were excited to see her at the event. “A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple; I wasn’t invited,” she said in the clip. “I’m not sure why…but I just did not get an invite.” In the caption of her post, Siwa added, “I don’t want you thinking I didn’t want to be there, I would’ve loved to be there but I wasn’t invited :(.”

Fans were especially confused, considering that Siwa was nominated at the 2022 ceremony for favorite social music star — she ultimately lost out on the award to fellow nominee, Dixie D’Amelio.

After Siwa published her video, fans immediately began speculating as to why the star had not been extended an invitation to the ceremony, with some insinuating that Siwa not being included at the event the year after she publicly came out and shortly after cutting off her signature ponytail was not coincidental. “The only year that @itsjojosiwa didn’t get invited to the kids choice awards is when she comes out and cuts her hair?????? Sus @Nickelodeon,” wrote one fan, who was then retweeted by Siwa.

This is not the first time that Siwa and the children’s network have been in conflict — in a series of since-deleted tweets back in September 2021, Siwa accused Nickelodeon of attempting to block her from performing songs from The J Team, a movie musical she starred in for the network, on her tour. “These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???” she wrote in one tweet, while adding in another, “Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”

Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to Billboard‘s request for a comment. See Siwa’s TikTok below.