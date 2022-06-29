JoJo Siwa Shares How She & Girlfriend Kylie Prew Have Set ‘New Boundaries’ for Each Other

JoJo Siwa has been hard at work as of late. Between working as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, mentoring girl-group XOMG POP! on America’s Got Talent, and starting in her own Facebook Watch docuseries JoJo Goes, the performer is stretched thin when it comes to her day-to-day life.

Explore Explore JoJo Siwa See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Luckily, it looks like she’s making room for some quality time with the people she cares about. In a new interview with People, Siwa talked about her relationship with Kylie Prew, and how after their short breakup, the two have hit their stride as a couple. “It’s really nice,” she says of being with Prew. “It’s good to have people that have your best interest around you, and she really does have mine.”

Related TJ Osborne Explains Why He Keeps His Lyrics Gender Neutral

That being said, Siwa also told the outlet that this time around, the pair are making sure they approach their relationship from a different angle. “We’re still learning things, setting new boundaries, releasing boundaries, all the normal stuff,” she said.

Prew makes a couple of appearances on JoJo Goes, including on last week’s premiere episode, which saw the star attending WeHo Pride. According to Siwa, fans will also be able to spot Prew in an upcoming episode featuring some beach volleyball, saying that “she was a blast” to work with.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Siwa talked about the new series, her affinity for trying new things, and what it’s like to become a mentor for young kids looking to make it like she did. “I’m able to help them and guide them and give them advice, but still giving space and allowing them to be themselves,” she said.