JoJo Siwa Confirms She & Kylie Prew Are Back Together Months After Breaking Up

JoJo Siwa at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on April 2nd, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have reunited. On Friday (May 6), the Dancing With the Stars alum announced that she and Prew are official back together, seven months after confirming their breakup.

The 18-year-old revealed the news via Instagram, sharing two photos of herself and Prew embracing near Cinderella’s castle at Disneyland. “If you love something let it go, if it comes back….,” she captioned the sweet post.

Explore Explore JoJo Siwa See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Siwa’s father, Tom, also shared pictures of his daughter’s trip to Disneyland on his on Instagram account days earlier, posting a photoset of images from their fun time at the park and enjoying rides together.

In April, the singer addressed rumors that the two had reconciled. “I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love,” the dancer told Extra without revealing the name of her special someone. “I … am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.”

Following the couple’s 2021 split, Siwa spoke about what led to the end of her and Prew’s relationship at the time, which she chalked up to a case of the “right person, wrong time.”

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up. But she is literally still my best friend,” she told Paris Hilton while appearing on the This Is Paris podcast. “I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

She continued, “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end.” Siwa added that she “didn’t know [that] could happen.”